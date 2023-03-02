The shooting attack against the Único supermarket, owned by the father-in-law of the Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, shocked that country and raised serious doubts about security in the city of Rosario, where the star was born.

The attack began to make public some hypotheses and one of the most delicate is the one handled by the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin, that he considered that what happened had the characteristics of a “narco-terrorist attack.”

After the attack on the supermarket, they left a sign in the place that said: “Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he is not going to take care of you ”.

According to the newspaper The nation, Javkin singled out “those who have to take care of us” and raised suspicions about the police and security forces that were supposed to patrol in that area.

Pablo Javkin, mayor of Rosario. Photo: Franco Trovato Fuoco. efe See also Between messages of respect and admiration, the world bids farewell to King Pelé

“In the video of the attack, you can clearly see the tranquility with which they acted. It’s very suspicious. I doubt everything,” Javkin said at the door of the supermarket.

There was already antecedents in Rosario

It is not the first time that the central warehouse of this supermarket chain, owned by Jose Roccuzzo, receive violent attacks. The mayor had previously spoken of the need for better surveillance in the sector.

“In several meetings that took place in the last few hours, prior to this attack, the need to increase patrols in that sector was discussed, crossed by internal fights between the drug gangs, especially in the Triángulo neighborhood,” publishes La Nación.

Attack on the supermarket of Lionel Messi’s father-in-law Photo: Franco Trovato Fuoco. efe

According to the same newspaper, “The mention of Messi in a mafia message sought to generate an impact beyond the radius of the clashes between criminal groups.” It is the first time that they mention the captain of the world champion to make noise.

The strategy, previously, was to attack Rosario’s media. There have already been acts with characteristics similar to that of Supermercados Único, when the channel Televisión Litoral was attacked with bullets three times. Then, in October 2022, a poster was also hung to create anxiety: “We are going to kill journalists.”

Last year, 288 people died in Rosario, as a result of the fight between criminal groups. There were also bullet attacks on public buildings, prisons, police stations, municipal headquarters and residences of magistrates.

Javkin raises the question, in the midst of the investigations, of the role of the Police and their complicity, no longer as partners of the criminals, but as their employees. Last Wednesday, a 23-year-old hitman and his mother, who is part of the city police, were captured, who gave him information about the police station where she worked.

SPORTS

With the Nation (Argentina-GDA)

More sports news