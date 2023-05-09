Lionel Messi’s future is at the center of the scene and the possible scenarios regarding his sporting continuity are diverse. But in the last hours, the rumors of a possible landing of the Rosario to Saudi Arabia multiply with force. Some international media even dare to confirm that there is a “closed deal” for the captain of the Argentine team to be a new Al Hilal player and that the contract they offered him per season is a mountain of euros impossible for any club to escape. of the old continent.

(In context: Bomb in soccer! Lionel Messi will play in Arabia, according to a Saudi source).

Messi, to Saudi Arabia?

The Argentina team is the world champion and its great figure, without a doubt, is the ‘Flea’.

In Europe, important media explain that the contract would be for two years and that the Arab club would be willing to pay him almost 600 million euros per season.

The international agency AFP gave more details on the subject matter and indicated that the player’s link with Al Hilal would have a clause establishing the option of a third year, but that would be optional. Even ‘RMC Sports’, from France, claimed to have had contact with an anonymous source: “The contract is exceptional. We are still finalizing some details.”

It should be remembered that the pulse of the Arabs does not tremble when it comes to tempting the stars. Last December, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two and a half year contract with Al Nassr in exchange for 200 million per season.

(Also: Melissa Martínez reveals which soccer players have left her cold: “They were good”).

The Argentine star will end his contract with PSG on June 30 and by that time he should have already defined his future. According to his entourage, who was contacted by RMC Sport, Lionel Messi will not make any decision before the end of Ligue 1. From there, he will analyze the situation and make decisions. Although no one dares to confirm what happened in Saudi Arabia, neither did anyone deny the management and the secrecy about it remains. Some of those closest to him even explain that the footballer, who does not talk about it, is not so convinced that he is moving his family so much, but a similar offer shakes any position.

The Arab club’s strategy is very big. Because in order to tempt Messi, they also plan to hire other top-level footballers who are very close to Rosario. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Marco Verratti appear on the list of the team led by Ramón Díaz. Alba has a contract with Barcelona until June 2024 and it would be the most difficult to leave, but Busquets ends his relationship on June 30 and has not yet responded to the renewal offer proposed by Barcelona. Both have a great relationship with Messi and his family and it would be a point in favor of his eventual move to the Middle East.

Many say that Barcelona’s economic problems are what caused Messi to have to handle other offers for what will be next season. And the reality is that the Catalan club wants the return of the Argentine, but financial engineering is very complex.

The illusion of Barcelona

In the offices of Barcelona they began to work on the maneuver that allows them to register Messi in LaLiga. The club seeks a comprehensive cost reduction, a feasibility plan.



“We have 800 million income and 1,000 million expenses”, explain sources from the Camp Nou. Barcelona has started cutting costs. According to the accounts of the economic area, the club presented LaLiga with a scenario in which it has already budgeted 120 million fewer expenses in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The idea is to cut the payroll of employees: 200 people who represent close to 20 million. The closure of Barça TV has already been announced: another 15 million less. And they aspire to reduce the salary mass of the first team.

“We are close to 480 million, the ideal would be to put it at 450, including amortizations”complete.

Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s director of football, had contacted some of Xavi’s players to try to negotiate a salary cut. “They ask us for something similar to what we did in the pandemic,” they explain from the locker room. But everything has been on hold since Alemany resigned last Tuesday; The technical secretary, Jordi Cruyff, is not clear about his future. What they do have clear is that no footballer can enter if there are no exits before. “It’s not a sales issue, it’s a wage bill issue”they remember from the sports area.

The rumors are endless, because a few weeks ago there was also talk that the MLS, with David Beckham at the helm, are in contact with Messi’s family to tempt him to play for Inter Miami and that one of the main tools is to offer him ownership. of a franchise of the soccer league of the United States.

No one can end this story, even though some say that everything is agreed for Messi to play in Saudi Arabia. Everyone plays their cards. In Le Parisien they assure that the Argentine star will not continue at PSG and that the French club has already given up the footballer as there was no agreement for the renewal despite the fact that relations have normalized. The only clear thing is that Messi continues to be a coveted piece in the market, that at Barça they are very confident that the Argentine will return to the club and that Saudi Arabia tempts him with incredible figures to close the most expensive contract in history for a footballer. .

🔵🔴 “I WISH MESSI WOULD COME BACK AND FINISH THERE (BARCELONA)” Mascherano gave his opinion on the future of the Argentine star and showed his desire for a return to the Spanish team pic.twitter.com/PrQbGXvKiq — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) May 8, 2023

More news

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)