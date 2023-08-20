Sunday, August 20, 2023
Lionel Messi, the incredible world record that he has just equaled

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi, the incredible world record that he has just equaled

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi.

He won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami.

Thanks to the League Cup that he achieved this Saturday with the Inter Miami, Lionel Messi won his 44th title and equaled Daniel Alves as the footballer with the most trophies in history.

The Argentine genius only had his former Brazilian teammate at Barcelona ahead of him in this classification, who is now being judged in Spain for sexual assault.
(Lionel Messi: the great goal that led Inter Miami to the tiebreaker in the Leagues Cup)(Video: Lionel Messi, great detail with the former Inter Miami captain, how great!)

what you have won

But in less than a month at Inter Miami, Messi has radically transformed the dynamics of a losing team (bottom side in the MLS Eastern Conference with eleven games in a row without winning) and has led him to a miraculous career that culminated this Saturday with the victory in the Leagues Cup against Nashville (1-1, 9-10 on penalties).

There is some conflicting information about how many titles Alves actually has and some statistics consider him to have won 43.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and his goal with Inter Miami

However, the FIFAin a 2021 post on X (the old social network known as Twitter), recognized 44 titles in the right-back’s career.

Messi’s impressive track record includes the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the 2021 Copa América with Argentina, as well as four Champions League with Barcelona.
(Gerard Piqué, proud: Clara Chía, the ‘Sexy Symbol’ of fashion in Spain)

