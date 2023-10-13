World champion Argentina continues its perfect progress in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in North America by beating Paraguay 1-0 on Thursday in Buenos Aires for the third round.

A solitary goal from the defender Nicolas Otamendi Three minutes into the match at the Monumental stadium, it was enough for coach Lionel Scaloni’s team to add their third win in as many appearances in the World Cup.

Messi’s almost Olympic

Messi entered seven minutes into the second stage and was about to score an Olympic goal.

The captain of the team executed a corner kick from the right with the inside edge of his left foot and the ball hit the far post of Coronel’s goal, who swung his hand but did not contact the ball.

Argentina leads the qualifier with nine points, while Paraguay is at the bottom of the standings with one point in three games.

Furthermore, the archer Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez He has gone 622 minutes without conceding a goal, the longest streak for an Albiceleste goalkeeper, who has not been scored against since the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

