You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi.
The star was about to score an epic goal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
World champion Argentina continues its perfect progress in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in North America by beating Paraguay 1-0 on Thursday in Buenos Aires for the third round.
(You may be interested in: James, what a great goal: see his score in Colombia vs. Uruguay, video)
A solitary goal from the defender Nicolas Otamendi Three minutes into the match at the Monumental stadium, it was enough for coach Lionel Scaloni’s team to add their third win in as many appearances in the World Cup.
Messi’s almost Olympic
Messi entered seven minutes into the second stage and was about to score an Olympic goal.
The captain of the team executed a corner kick from the right with the inside edge of his left foot and the ball hit the far post of Coronel’s goal, who swung his hand but did not contact the ball.
Argentina leads the qualifier with nine points, while Paraguay is at the bottom of the standings with one point in three games.
Furthermore, the archer Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez He has gone 622 minutes without conceding a goal, the longest streak for an Albiceleste goalkeeper, who has not been scored against since the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #impressive #corner #kick #ended #Olympic #goal #video
Leave a Reply