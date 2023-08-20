Sunday, August 20, 2023
Lionel Messi: the great goal with which he gives Inter Miami the Leagues Cup title

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
Lionel Messi: the great goal with which he gives Inter Miami the Leagues Cup title

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Photo:

Tim Nwachukwu. Getty Images/AFP

Lionel Messi

The Argentine is living a brilliant moment with his new club.

Lionel Messi is about to make history. With barely a month as an Inter Miami player, He already took the first step to get his first title with the team, the Leagues Cup.

Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba lead the starting eleven of Inter Miami for the final of the Leagues Cup that the team from the better known as “Magic City” will play tonight against Nashville.

Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino opted for the same starting team that swept the Philadelphia Union away in the semifinals (1-4).

Messi has already scored a great goal, a shot from the edge of the area, to put his team ahead in the final.

News in development.

SPORTS

