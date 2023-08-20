Lionel Messi: the great goal with which he gives Inter Miami the Leagues Cup title

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Lionel Messi
Tim Nwachukwu. Getty Images/AFP
Lionel Messi
The Argentine is living a brilliant moment with his new club.
OF
Lionel Messi is about to make history. With barely a month as an Inter Miami player, He already took the first step to get his first title with the team, the Leagues Cup.
Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba lead the starting eleven of Inter Miami for the final of the Leagues Cup that the team from the better known as “Magic City” will play tonight against Nashville.
Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino opted for the same starting team that swept the Philadelphia Union away in the semifinals (1-4).
Messi has already scored a great goal, a shot from the edge of the area, to put his team ahead in the final.
News in development.
SPORTS
