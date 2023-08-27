The arrival of Lionel Messi to football of the USA He has generated a revolution from the day he landed in that country with his family to become a player of the inter miami.

The Argentine, who has 10 goals and a title since his debut on July 21 in the Leagues Cup, has captured the attention of fans and the media around the world for his outstanding performances on the pitch and his new life in Miami; he has been seen happy and smiling in the company of his wife Antonella Roccuzo and of their children.

Apart from the company of his family, the presence of a man who always remains by Messi’s side has been surprising, who does not lose sight of the Argentine and who appears with him in photos and videos.

Who is the bodyguard who always follows Messi?

His name is Yassine Cheuko, a former United States military An expert in martial arts, taekwondo and boxing, who has been specially hired by David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, to guarantee the player’s safety on his adventure in North American soccer.

In his record he has several participations in combats of Mixed martial arts –MMA-, and as the press has revealed, he was part of the troops that invaded Iraq and Afghanistan after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Although not much is known about him, his Instagram account has had a significant increase in followers since he became the shadow of Messi in the US. There he shares some of his routines in Mixed Martial Arts, as well as his lifestyle. healthy.

The image of this rough-looking and muscular man has gone viral on social networks, who also follows the ’10’ of the Argentine National Team in public places, shops and restaurants. No one who is not authorized can touch him and fans who want a photo have to keep their distance from Messi, otherwise Yassine intervenes and avoids any friction that may arise.

It is said that Yassine Cheuko would be in charge of a team of more than 50 people who are in charge of following and closely supervising the life of Messi and his family in the city of Miami.

SANTIAGO PABON

TIME