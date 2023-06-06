The signing of Karim Benzema by the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, after that of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr, is the last episode of a movement started in 1978 by the Brazilian Rivelino, the first early-retired star seduced by the petrodollars of the Gulf and they want to Lionel Messi one way or the other.

At 35 years old, the French Ballon d’Or winner has added his name to a rich list of heavyweights who have arrived to get the last financial benefits of his career before finally hanging up his boots.

Other big names are on target Saudi Arabialike Messi, and could thus imitate Rivelinothe great Seleçao midfielder who, after his career at the Fluminense, had already arrived in the country in his time.

millions of millions

It is noted that the sovereign wealth fund Saudi Arabia has just taken over 75 percent of the shares of the four biggest teams in the league.

And he makes sure that the goal is to hire the best in world football. The idea is to have four Ballon d’Ors: Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Messi.

In the case of the Argentine world champion, if he goes to Saudi Arabia, he would win a million dollars. It is estimated that the offer has improved and that it will reach 500 million euros per season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al-Ettifaq.

It is also stated that in that country that the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Its objective is to raise the cost of the local league and for that it would invest another 1,250 million euros before 2030.

Like Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, Benzema will be the star of a squad that will be accompanied by international players such as the Egyptian Ahmed Egazy and the Angolan Helder Costa, and trained by the former Porto and Tottenham coach, the Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo.

