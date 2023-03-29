Madrid, Spain.- This Tuesday the news that surprised Spain and the rest of the world was the confession of Manuel Ángel Romero, Real Madrid scouting, when he said that the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, was close to playing with the Merengues when offered by a representative during his time as a youth.

“A representative offered Messi to Real Madrid. Leo was sitting in my car. Horacio Gaggioli, who was driving a youthful Messi at the time, we were watching a game at the Premià field. Gaggiol told us that Leo’s father ‘is very upset because he thinks they won’t give him the opportunity…Would you take us to Madrid?’ Don’t tell me twice, I’m calling the bosses right now,” he recalled in an interview with SER Catalunya.

In the same way, he said that said matter did not go beyond that, at the same time that he made a reference to the case of Luís Figo, who wore the colors of FC Barcelona before being presented by Real Madrid in the year 2000; people called him a ‘traitor’ who threw tickets at him when he returned to the Camp Nou.

“And I called the bosses. That’s why Leon was in my car, when they were talking in the car with the ‘bosses’ of Madrid, Horacio asked: ‘Hey, what about Figo? That was an electoral issue, but you know what Madrid and Barça bark at each other, but they don’t bite each other.”

When FC Barcelona found out that Lionel Messi was approaching the facilities of its staunch rival, it acted to prevent any movement: “At that time there was a fax for his transfer to Real Madrid, but when Barça found outcto reacted”, mentioned Manuel Ángel Romero.

Lionel Messi won countless titles with FC Barcelona before saying goodbye to the club, in 2021, to sign with Paris Saint-Germain, his current team. This news exploded like a bomb that the fans ran to beg him not to leave Barcelona, ​​if he had come to Real Madrid, we don’t know what would have happened.

