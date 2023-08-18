Lionel Messi sees his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) to Inter Miami as a personal blessing. Messi said he was “very happy” with his decision. In his statements, he referred not only to football, but also to the life of his family, “how we live day by day, how we enjoy the city,” said Messi. He was happy “about this new experience and the reception of the people, which was extraordinary from day one”.

His move to the US was “the opposite” of his transfer to Paris. At the time, it was something “that I didn’t want,” stressed Messi, explaining his move with Barcelona’s financial constraints: “I had to get used to a place that was completely different from the one I’d been to all my life had lived. Both city-wise and sport-wise, and that was difficult.”

“Even Messi can’t do magic”

On Saturday, Messi takes on the club’s first title with Miami in the final of the League Cup against Nashville. “We want to be a reference point and winning the title would help us a lot. It’s a very young club that’s only been around for a short time and winning the first title would be great for all of us,” said the 36-year-old at his first media interview since debuting.

He said he was “happy” and “enjoying this new chapter of my life, the experience of living in the United States, which is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Messi said. However, former Bundesliga manager Lutz Pfannenstiel does not believe that Messi and Miami will take part in the MLS play-offs. “Messi is the best player in the world, but he can’t do magic either. It won’t be easy for him,” said the 50-year-old Pfannenstiel, sports director of the MLS club St. Louis City SC, the news portal t-online.de.

Messi is yet to play a game in the league, but before the league resumes, Miami sits bottom in the Eastern Conference with just five wins from 22 games. “There are twelve games left, they are twelve points behind a play-off spot. Of course you can theoretically catch up, but then they would have to win almost everything, and I just don’t see that with the opponents, some of whom are very strong,” said Pfannenstiel.

In the Leagues Cup featuring 29 MLS teams and 18 top division clubs in the Mexican league, Messi and Miami reached Saturday’s final against Nashville SC with Germany’s Hany Mukhtar – both teams qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions League (Champions Cup). Messi has scored nine goals in six games in the cup competition, while Miami have won all six.