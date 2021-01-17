He went from getting on the plane to Seville to ‘accompany the group’ to the title. Lionel Messi gave Barcelona this Sunday morning, in training prior to the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao, great news. He has already left behind his muscular discomfort in his right leg and is in a position to start this afternoon, from 17.

La Pulga had winked at everyone when he showed himself in a more than acceptable state this Saturday in the training held at the La Cartuja stadium, venue of the final.

However, the Rosario went for more and In the activation, in the Benito Villamarín del Betis, he was without pain. So, if Ronald Koeman had put in his feeling the chance of being among the eleven headlines, it seems that the Catalans will start from the beginning with 10 on the field.

Messi worked normally in La Cartuja, Seville. (Photo Press FC Barcelona)

Last Wednesday, in the semifinals, Messi saw the victory on penalties against Real Sociedad from the stalls.

This time, it will be a little lower, on the grass. The Rosario will try to get the first title of the season for Barsa and the Olympic return that has been postponed since the 2018/19 season , when the Catalans celebrated the League with Ernesto Valverde at the helm.