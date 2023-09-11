The resistance of Lionel Messi to speak in any language other than Spanish In Rosario’s version he is well known in the world of international football, even though he spent most of his life away from the city of Santa Fe.

But technology can do everything, and at this time A video of Leo Messi at a press conference went viral, where the greatest star of world football speak in english about reaching the final of one of the tournaments he plays with Inter Miami.

But it is not about Messi taking an accelerated English course (as Julián Álvarez did with teacher Sara Duque when he arrived at Manchester City) but about software, an artificial intelligence tool that is capable of taking a person’s voice and making it speak in another language, with perfect diction and maintaining the timbre of the original voice. He is not yet able to reproduce the tone (for now he generates a somewhat monotone voice) but even so, he achieved something very impressive.

The video in question was published by @javifernandez on Twitter, which also tested a video in which President Alberto Fernández speaks in Italian from Antarctica. For both cases he used HeyGen, an online platform that allows you to generate audio of someone speaking in another language.

In the video you can see the Argentine star speaking in perfect English (something he has never done publicly) at an Inter Miami press conference. In addition to the sound, artificial intelligence also managed to recreate the effect on the Argentine star’s lips so that the video looked more real.

For now, the ’10’ of the Argentine national team has not reacted to the peculiar video that has gone viral through social networks and already has millions of views on the internet.

The Nation of Argentina (GDA)

