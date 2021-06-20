Lionel messi He signed the tattoo to the Brazilian fan that went viral in the last hours. The captain of the Argentine team and a new sign of leadership. Really exciting!
After going viral, the Brazilian fanatic fan who got an image of Lionel Messi tattooed on his back managed to meet the Argentine star. The Rosario left the hotel where he concentrates to approach the fences and sign the drawing that this protagonist dyed on his back.
Messi had planned to get on the bus to go to training prior to the game with Paraguay, however something happened. This fan approached the Brazilian fanatic, and with his right hand he signed this faithful follower of The flea.
“I thought Messi was not going to stop. I saw him, he looked at me and I turned my back. There is no bathroom until I get tattooed again. I wanted to say happy father’s day or birthday in advance. I am happily ever after, there are no more words to describe this. I want to say thank you very much to all the Argentine people, “said Igor, the Brazilian fan, in dialogue with TyC Sports.
How did Igor go viral? In the preview of the match between Argentina and Uruguay, TyC Sports showed his back and the imposing tattoo of Lionel Messi. Then, after posting this photo on social networks, the Argentine was surprised and wanted to autograph it. So it was. Really exciting.
