Neymar and Lionel Messi.
The Brazilian star suffered a delicate injury.
Neymar Jr. He will undergo surgery on his left knee that will keep him off the field indefinitely after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in Tuesday’s match against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers. 2026 World Cup.
The serious injury of the player Al-Hilal Saudi and main star of the Brazilian team was confirmed by the clinical and imaging examinations that the footballer underwent this Wednesday in Sao Paulo, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported in a statement.
The injury was the result of a twist in the knee in a fortuitous play at the end of the first half of Tuesday’s match in which Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0, at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on the fourth day of the South American qualifiers. 2026 World Cup.
The news shocked world football and one of the first to react was the Argentine star. Lionel Messi.
Messi did not take long to leave a message on his social networks expressing his support for the Brazilian in these difficult times.
“A lot of strength, Neymar,” Messi wrote on his Instagram account, along with a black and white photo in which the two world soccer stars appear when they shared a team at FC Barcelona.
Neymar, who did not hide his tears after feeling the injury, had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and left the stadium with the help of crutches.
SPORTS WITH EFE
