The Argentine soccer coach lionel scaloniconfirmed that the albiceleste captain, Lionel Messihe asked for the change at the end of the second half and that he will be subjected to studies this Friday to find out if he suffers any type of injury.

“He asked me for the change. If not, I won’t take it out. It’s obvious. Later we will evaluate to see what he has, but he asked for the change,” said the Argentine coach at the press conference after the match that Albiceleste won 1-0 Ecuador at the start of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup 2026.

(Lionel Messi and another painting: great free-kick goal against Ecuador, video)(‘Look, friend…’: this is what Luis Díaz’s family said to Agmeth Escaf in Colombia-Venezuela)

Is it doubt?

On whether his participation in the duel against Bolivia, corresponding to the second day of the qualifiers, is in doubt, Scaloni replied that “tomorrow they will do studies” and that if these are favorable “he will play” in La Paz.

“If it is not well, we will see what we do. We will see. It is all very recent,” he commented. Regarding tonight’s rival, Scaloni commented that Ecuador “is a good team” that, in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, “made things difficult for the Netherlands.”

“I’ll take the game we played, with the attitude of the players, with the desire to continue winning. That’s basic in football: not rest on your laurels,” explained the Argentine coach, who turned five years in charge this Thursday of the national team.

(Gerard Piqué, ‘in one piece’ due to Shakira’s bombing: will he have a third child?)