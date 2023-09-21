Lionel Messi sets off global alarm: he retires injured in the Inter Miami match

The Argentine star Lionel Messi set off alarm bells when he was injured in Inter Miami’s match this Wednesday against Toronto, in the MLS.

Messi could barely play 37 minutes of the game, when he had to ask for a change and go directly to the dressing room.

The Argentine has an apparent hamstring problem that sidelined him from the qualifying match with Argentina against Bolivia, in La Paz.

Alarm for Messi

Messi, who was suffering from muscle fatigue, started this Wednesday with Inter Miami against Toronto FC, in an important duel for their aspirations to qualify for the North American League (MLS) playoffs.

The Argentine shared the lead with the Venezuelan Josef Martinezbut had to leave when the game was 0-0.

The Albiceleste captain, 36, missed the match against Sporting because he was concentrating on his national team, with which he scored the winning goal against Ecuador and then watched the victory against Bolivia from the bench.

Subsequently, Messi did not travel to Atlanta to recover from muscle fatigue that also put his presence in doubt in this Wednesday’s match against Toronto.

SPORTS WITH AFP

