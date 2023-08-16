Lionel Messi, sensational: will play his first final with Inter Miami

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi celebrates in Miami.
Lionel Messi celebrates in Miami.
His team qualified for the final instance in the Leagues Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
to f
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
With the ninth goal in the tournament of Lionel MessiInter Miami thrashed 4-1 this Tuesday at the Philadelphia Union court and qualified for the Leagues Cup final, where they will face Nashville SC or Monterrey.
Messi signed a spectacular target in the 20th minute with which he established himself as the top scorer in this joint tournament between the MLS and the Mexican league.
The other goals were the work of the Venezuelan Josef Martínez, the American-Honduran David Ruiz and the Spanish Jordi Alba, who debuted his account with Inter.
Less than a month after his debut in Miami, Messi will play his first final in the United States on Saturday, in which he can win the 44th title of his career and establish himself as the most successful soccer player in history.
AFP
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #sensational #play #final #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply