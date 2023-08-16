Lionel Messi, sensational: will play his first final with Inter Miami

With the ninth goal in the tournament of Lionel MessiInter Miami thrashed 4-1 this Tuesday at the Philadelphia Union court and qualified for the Leagues Cup final, where they will face Nashville SC or Monterrey.

Messi signed a spectacular target in the 20th minute with which he established himself as the top scorer in this joint tournament between the MLS and the Mexican league.

The other goals were the work of the Venezuelan Josef Martínez, the American-Honduran David Ruiz and the Spanish Jordi Alba, who debuted his account with Inter.

Less than a month after his debut in Miami, Messi will play his first final in the United States on Saturday, in which he can win the 44th title of his career and establish himself as the most successful soccer player in history.

AFP

