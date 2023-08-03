Welder champion Lionel Messi seems to continue to score at will for his new club Inter Miami. The Argentinian scored twice again in the 3-1 win against Orlando City in the North American Leagues Cup on Wednesday evening (local time), bringing the total to five in just three matches.

Messi scored in the 7th and 72nd minutes of Spain international Jordi Alba’s debut for Miami, paving the way to the round of 16 of the international competition.

However, the 36-year-old offensive star also experienced a moment of shock. Messi collided with Orlando’s Mauricio Pereyra in the second half and was knocked down. He held his jaw longer, but was then able to continue playing.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the Miami jersey, he appeared together with Alba. His former companion at FC Barcelona came on in the 64th minute. By then, Messi, who arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, had already picked up his first yellow card in the US for a hard foul before the break.

Due to a storm, the match in Miami’s home stadium could only be started more than one and a half hours late. After the teams had already come to the field to warm up, it started to rain heavily. A postponement was therefore necessary.