Messi recently won the Copa América with Argentina’s national team and suffered an ankle injury in the 1-0 final against Colombia two months ago. He has not played for Miami since the beginning of June.

“I’m a little tired because of the heat and humidity of Miami, but I wanted to get back as soon as possible,” the 37-year-old said on Apple TV. “I started training with the team and feeling better.”

Messi turned the game around with his two goals (26th/30th minute) after an early deficit. His Uruguayan friend Luis Suárez made the final score in injury time. “It’s nice to see that the injury has healed and that he is as effective as before,” said Messi’s Franconian-born teammate Julian Gressel.

Messi returned to training three weeks ago. “I’m glad he played the full 90 minutes. He felt good,” said Inter coach Gerardo Martino. Without Messi, Miami had made it into the MLS playoffs and the team is at the top of the table.

#Lionel #Messi #scores #goals #assist #comeback #Inter #Miami #MLS