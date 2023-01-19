PSG started the game at 6 p.m. (Dutch time) with Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in the vanguard. That was already successful after three minutes when the Argentinian opened the score with the left.

Ronaldo had the ideal opportunity to equalize after more than half an hour of play. The Portuguese was allowed to take a penalty and shot it convincingly: 1-1. After his well-known cheering action, the ‘Siuuuu’ blared through the stadium.

Even before the break, PSG had to continue with ten men, because Juan Bernat knocked a broken player down very hard. Nevertheless, the French team seemed to go into the break with a lead. Marquinhos signed for the 1-2 and Neymar was allowed to moor in stoppage time for a penalty kick. However, the Brazilian saw his dramatic effort saved by goalkeeper Mohammed Khalil Al Owais.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the final chord of the first half was for Ronaldo. The Portuguese fired in the rebound of his own header: 2-2. See also A dozen accused of corruption try to use Villarejo's maneuvers in their favor

Ronaldo has signed a contract with Al-Nassr that runs until the summer of 2025. The Portuguese will reportedly earn 200 million euros over the next 2.5 years. That amount could increase considerably if Saudi Arabia is allowed to organize the 2030 World Cup with the support of Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain is staying this week for a short commercial trip in the Middle East, in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The top club lost a league match for the second time this year on Sunday, 1-0 against Stade Rennes. PSG has a 3-point lead over first pursuer RC Lens halfway through the competition.

Ronaldo’s official debut for Al-Nassr is very likely to follow on Sunday, January 22. Then the home game against Ettifaq is scheduled in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

