Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career, in Argentina vs. australian video

Lionel Messi
Lionel Scaloni’s team faces Australia in a friendly in Beijing.
Argentina, the world champion, faces Australia in Beijingin their penultimate preparation game for the qualifiers for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup. The game is played in Beijing (China).
Very early, Lionel Messi opened the scoring for those directed by Lionel Scaloni: after an authorization from Enzo Fernández.
It is the fastest goal of his entire career. Messi scored at minute and 19 seconds into the game.
It is Messi’s 103rd goal with the National Team and the fifth he has scored since winning the world title in Qatar 2022. He had already scored one against Panama and three against Curaçao.
The game can be seen live in Colombia on the Dsports signal.
News in development.
SPORTS
my portals
