Thursday, June 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career, in Argentina vs. australian video

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career, in Argentina vs. australian video


close

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Scaloni’s team faces Australia in a friendly in Beijing.

See also  MotoGP | Carchedi is Di Giannantonio's new track engineer in 2023

Argentina, the world champion, faces Australia in Beijingin their penultimate preparation game for the qualifiers for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup. The game is played in Beijing (China).

Very early, Lionel Messi opened the scoring for those directed by Lionel Scaloni: after an authorization from Enzo Fernández.

It is the fastest goal of his entire career. Messi scored at minute and 19 seconds into the game.

It is Messi’s 103rd goal with the National Team and the fifth he has scored since winning the world title in Qatar 2022. He had already scored one against Panama and three against Curaçao.

The game can be seen live in Colombia on the Dsports signal.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Expensive consumer prices: Inflation rate in Argentina rises to 50.9 percent

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Messi #scored #fastest #goal #career #Argentina #australian #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Interest in news declining: are people tired of the news?

Interest in news declining: are people tired of the news?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result