Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami continues unstoppable. In a match dominated from start to finish, the Florida team qualified this Friday for the Leagues Cup semifinals by beating Charlotte FC 4-0, with another goal from the Argentine star.

Messi already has eight goals in five games in Miami. His arrival and the stars like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have turned Inter into a winning team, which dreams of taking this tournament played by the MLS teams (United States and Canada) and the Mexican league.

The locals quickly felt comfortable in the game. Led by Busquets in the center of the field, they played and played against an opponent far behind, more concerned with closing the path to Messi than looking towards Drake Callender’s goal.

The Florida club was stretching little by little, with a very active Jordi Alba on the left wing, but he did not create any danger. He didn’t even need to do it to get ahead on the scoreboard. In a nondescript play in the area, defender Harrison Afful collided with Dixon Arroyo. The contact did not seem clear at first glance, but the referee awarded a penalty after consulting the VAR.

Messi gave up the shot to Josef Martinez, who beat the goalkeeper with a shot close to the right post. The 11th minute was running, Inter Miami was already winning, and the worst thing for Charlotte is that Messi had barely entered the game.

Well defended on his right wing, the 10 began to move around the field to receive. He tried, teamed up with Busquets, Alba and Robert Taylor, and some of Inter’s best plays were born from his boots.

The fans of the DRV PNK stadium waited for his goal every day. “Messi, Messi”, they yelled at him from the stands, where the Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, was.

The Argentine star did not intervene, however, in the play of the second goal. On 31′, Busquets found DeAndre Yedlin on the right flank. The full-back raised his head, stopped for a few seconds and found Robert Taylor on the edge of the box. The left winger scored with a low shot after a good clearance.

The best Messi appeared in the second half

Charlotte returned from the break with a little more intention, encouraged by the need to come back. She tried, she crossed a few times, but there was no way for her to score.

A good against Inter, led by Messi, finished sinking the visiting team. The man from Rosario found Diego Gómez on the left; the Uruguayan crossed towards Leonardo Campana, and defender Adilson Malanda stretched out his leg with the bad luck of scoring on his own goal. The game was about to end and Messi had not scored, a novelty since he arrived in MLS. Encouraged by fans who idolize him, the Argentine captain concluded another good counterattack with a goal. He celebrated with a dedication to his children, a Spiderman imitation.

With this Friday’s victory, Inter advances in a competition that offers Messi an early opportunity to fight for his first club title outside of European football.

This summer competition provides three tickets for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, the access route to the Club World Cup, and looks like a more promising option than MLS, where Inter is last classified, has 11 games without winning and has a long way to go to reach the playoffs.

