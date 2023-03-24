Friday, March 24, 2023
Lionel Messi: scared by a blow that drew blood from his knee

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in Sports
0
close

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

The ’10’ returns to the Monumental stadium after winning the world title with Argentina.

Argentina celebrates its world title with a friendly match at the Monumental stadium, River Plate’s field, in which it faces a substitute team from Panama amid an impressive euphoria from its fans.

The passion of the fans was so overwhelming that the team had to arrive at the Monumental more than six hours before the friendly match.

To avoid possible crowds of fans on the route from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) venue, located in Ezeiza (Buenos Aires province), to the capital, as happened last December for the title celebrations, the The entourage left early so that the players could settle in the stadium in the hours beforehand.

Distributed in four vans -and not in a large bus- and with a strong police escort, the players and the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni were transferred from the sports venue where they have been working since Monday to the interior of the Monumental Stadium, home from River Plate.

The alarms for the bleeding of Lionel Messi

Panama took the match very seriously and managed to leave with a clean sheet at halftime. And during that first stage, Messi received a strong blow from a Panama defender.

The alarms went off when it was seen on television that Messi had blood on his right knee.

Despite having been somewhat battered, Argentina’s clearest option in the first half was born from that strong attack, a free kick taken by Messi that went over the wall.

Messi had not played at the Monumental since October 14, 2021, when Argentina beat Peru 1-0 on date 12 of the World Cup qualifier in Qatar.

SPORTS

More sports news

Tags:
