Lionel Messi: scared by a blow that drew blood from his knee

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe
Lionel Messi
The ’10’ returns to the Monumental stadium after winning the world title with Argentina.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Argentina celebrates its world title with a friendly match at the Monumental stadium, River Plate’s field, in which it faces a substitute team from Panama amid an impressive euphoria from its fans.
The passion of the fans was so overwhelming that the team had to arrive at the Monumental more than six hours before the friendly match.
To avoid possible crowds of fans on the route from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) venue, located in Ezeiza (Buenos Aires province), to the capital, as happened last December for the title celebrations, the The entourage left early so that the players could settle in the stadium in the hours beforehand.
Distributed in four vans -and not in a large bus- and with a strong police escort, the players and the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni were transferred from the sports venue where they have been working since Monday to the interior of the Monumental Stadium, home from River Plate.
The alarms for the bleeding of Lionel Messi
Panama took the match very seriously and managed to leave with a clean sheet at halftime. And during that first stage, Messi received a strong blow from a Panama defender.
The alarms went off when it was seen on television that Messi had blood on his right knee.
Despite having been somewhat battered, Argentina’s clearest option in the first half was born from that strong attack, a free kick taken by Messi that went over the wall.
Messi had not played at the Monumental since October 14, 2021, when Argentina beat Peru 1-0 on date 12 of the World Cup qualifier in Qatar.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #scared #blow #drew #blood #knee
Leave a Reply