Lionel Messi did not leave FC Barcelona in the way he deserved. The Argentine star had a very bitter and unexpected farewell after the club’s board of directors, surprisingly, did not renew his contract and He showed him the exit door.

The burofax with which they told him that they would not take him into account is still remembered, and he left like any footballer, embarking on a trip to Paris Saint Germain and now to Inter Miami.

Although his departure occurred more than three years ago, Barcelona and its fans were left with the regret of not having properly said goodbye to the player who took the club to the top of world football.

They confirm the return of Messi to Barcelona

However, Deco, director of the football area of ​​FC Barcelona, ​​dropped a bombshell and confirmed that Lionel Messi will play again with the Barcelona shirt, in front of the club’s fans and at the Camp Nou stadium.

In statements to Throw, Deco stated that Barcelona will organize a farewell match for Messi, when the referee is finished with his modernization and expansion works.

Messi celebrates with Barcelona.

I think it will be a farewell match, but maybe in the new stadium when it’s ready

“I think it will be a farewell game, but maybe in the new stadium when it is ready. He will always be the biggest idol in the club’s history. The club had great idols, like Cruyff, Ronaldo, but he is perhaps the greatest of all. Definitely He will play a farewell match at Barcelona, ​​but when it will be, we don’t know. He is playing, and I hope he plays for more years, because people who like football, who like it, will be happy to see him happy,” explained Deco.

Thus, the fans of the Barça club are already waiting for the moment when they will see Messi again in what was his home, the one that launched him into the world of football, and in which he won absolutely everything.

