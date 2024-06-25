lionel messi He is used to being praised by football fans. However, in the world of sports, he also has his preferences and, this time, he decided to show his admiration for the legend of the sport. NBA, Michael Jordan.

While the Argentine National Team is playing the Copa América in search of the two-time continental championship, the captain and top figure of the team gave an interview in which he referred, among other things, to the concept he has of one of the best athletes in history.

Lionel Messi Photo:Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with the podcast “Clank!”, hosted by Juan Pablo Varsky, Messi He referred to the great career of Jordan as a basketball player and praised him for his way of playing and changing the history of basketball.

Lionel Messi and his admiration for Michael Jordan

The Argentine soccer player did not spare words to describe his liking for Michael Jorda. “It seems to me, on a sporting level, the grossest (good) thing there is”said Messi, talking about the basketball player who was the best of his time and is even considered by many to be the best in the history of the sport.

He also commented that he saw the series in which part of the basketball player’s career is shown and regretted not having been able to see Jordan in a game in his best years. “That brought me much closer to knowing what he was. It’s a shame he couldn’t experience that time live. I would have loved it. “I don’t know much about basketball either, nor am I a big fan, but it was something different in all sports, not just basketball.”

Michael Jordan, former Chicago Bulls player. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive

Furthermore, Messi mentioned that Jordan awakens “a very great admiration” for him, whom he even wants to meet and take a photo with. “They asked me for so many photos, why can’t I have one with him? It would be something very nice“said the Argentine with visible emotion.

Michael Jordan was the winner of six NBA rings with the Chicago Bulls and won two gold medals at the Olympics in Los Angeles and Barcelona with the so-called United States Dream Team. For this reason, Messi, in addition to praising him for basketball, does not limit him and mentions that the American was something different in the history of all world sport.