Lionel Messi managed to become world champion at the Qatar 2022 World Cup in Doha, where together with Argentina he beat the France team on penalties. kylian mbappeGiven this, the Argentine star assures that already at PSG he avoids talking about what happened in this international tournament.

The Argentine striker knows the process that the Frenchman may be going through after losing the World Cup, which is why he stresses that this issue is discussed at PSG and ensures that there are no problems between the two.

“I was on the other side too, I had to lose one Final of the world (Brazil 2014) and I did not want to know anything that was talked about, about what had happened and nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time”, Messi mentioned for Olé. “Neither does one want to talk and bring up the subject (with Mbappé). But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite, ”he added.

Regarding his end, Lionel Messi affirms that he always kept calm until the penalty shootout, where he only did his job and tried to contribute positive things to be able to seal this world title for the Albiceleste.

“I went calmly to kick the penalty. I was very calm in the final in general. I don’t know why, I felt that we were going to be champions. (It did not distract me) nor the blow from 3-3 (marked by Mbappé), which was the hardest of all, ”he pointed out.

In the talk, Leo Messi once again left his presence in the air in the next World Cup, to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. although he reiterated that he sees it as difficult to be on the field to defend his crown, since he would reach the tournament at 39 years of age.

“Due to age, it seems to me that it is very difficult for him to arrive. I love playing soccer, I love what I do and as long as I’m good and feel fit and continue to enjoy it, I’m going to do it. But it seems like a lot to me until the next World Cup ”, she declared.