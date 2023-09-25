After the interview he conducted with Lionel Messi for the newspaper Ole, journalist Migue Granados told where Hulk is, the famous dog of Leo and Antonela Roccuzzo’s family. According to what the comedian revealed, the captain of the Argentine team confirmed that the mascot is in Barcelona and that he was not transferred to the United States due to his age.

The dialogue that the man from Rosario had with the driver at his home in Miami generated a revolution on social networks and throughout Argentina. With a relaxed tone and away from the sports issue during almost the entire talk, Messi could be seen loose. In that context, He responded to different questions about his personal life such as his routine and his relationship with his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Hulk is in Barcelona and about to meet her, Lio told us See also Lamborghini | The downpour stops Race 2 at Spa, scores halved

Beyond everything that the conversation left, there was a surprise from the streaming program that was reserved for the post. Hours after the interview was broadcast, Migue Granados himself He told what happened to Hulk, the Messis’ dog, and why he hasn’t been seen in any social media posts for a long time.

“We took the puppy by mistake,” Lucas Fridman, producer of the series, began in a joking tone. There, they asked him if he was referring to the Hulk and it was the driver who spoke up and clarified the situation. “Hulk is in Barcelona and about to meet her, Lio told us,” he said.

Lionel Messi always shows off his big dog on social networks.

Next, he recalled that he asked him where “the bull” that appeared in his Instagram posts was and reproduced the Albiceleste captain’s response. According to his testimony, the Dogue de Bordeaux is in the house where the family lived in Spain, before Messi left Barcelona. Since “he is old,” the family made the decision to let him stay there. and receive the necessary love and care, since moving him to another continent would imply a high level of stress and, therefore, a risk to his health.

Hulk came to the family in 2016 and throughout all the photos that Lionel shared, the great change in his size could be seen. After the images that showed the dog very small when he was a puppy, in a matter of months enormous growth was observed.

Given its size and some health complications that the breed usually suffers from, It is estimated that the life expectancy for the Dogue de Bordeaux is around eight years and that in the best of cases it could stretch up to ten. Given the time he began his life with the family, Hulk is estimated to be around seven years old. The first photo of the canine was shared by Messi himself in January 2016.

