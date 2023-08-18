Lionel Messi revealed why he celebrates his goals with superhero poses

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi.
The Argentine has revolutionized the MLS.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Lionel Messi he is a “very happy” man in Florida. The Argentine star celebrated this Thursday the reception he has had in thel Inter Miami and the fact of already facing a final with his new team, on Saturday against Nashville SC, in the Leagues Cup.
In his first press conference as a player for the Florida club, ‘la Pulga’ was very grateful for what he has experienced since his arrival in the United States, just over a month ago.
The reason
“I came here to play, to continue enjoying football, life, and that’s why I chose this place,” he told a room packed with journalists at the stadium. DRV PNK of Fort Lauderdaleabout 50 km north of Miami.
“I am very happy with the decision I made and not only for sports, for how we are going, but for my family, for how we live day to day, the city, this new experience.”
Messi has celebrated his goals in a very particular way, imitating Marvel superheroes and he explained it.
“My three kids are still on vacation, they haven’t started school yet, so every night we watch Marvel superhero movies. They came up with the idea and asked me that every time I score a goal, do a Marvel superhero celebration. That’s how it all started, and we continued with that ritual. Every time we saw a new movie, we practiced a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the boys are here so we can share those moments. When I see them on the court is when I do them,” he told the Miami Herald.
(Colombian national team player robbed during the funeral of Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #revealed #celebrates #goals #superhero #poses
Leave a Reply