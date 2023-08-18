Friday, August 18, 2023
Lionel Messi revealed why he celebrates his goals with superhero poses

August 18, 2023
Sports
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi.

The Argentine has revolutionized the MLS.

Lionel Messi he is a “very happy” man in Florida. The Argentine star celebrated this Thursday the reception he has had in thel Inter Miami and the fact of already facing a final with his new team, on Saturday against Nashville SC, in the Leagues Cup.

In his first press conference as a player for the Florida club, ‘la Pulga’ was very grateful for what he has experienced since his arrival in the United States, just over a month ago.

The reason

“I came here to play, to continue enjoying football, life, and that’s why I chose this place,” he told a room packed with journalists at the stadium. DRV PNK of Fort Lauderdaleabout 50 km north of Miami.

“I am very happy with the decision I made and not only for sports, for how we are going, but for my family, for how we live day to day, the city, this new experience.”

Lionel Messi

Messi has celebrated his goals in a very particular way, imitating Marvel superheroes and he explained it.

“My three kids are still on vacation, they haven’t started school yet, so every night we watch Marvel superhero movies. They came up with the idea and asked me that every time I score a goal, do a Marvel superhero celebration. That’s how it all started, and we continued with that ritual. Every time we saw a new movie, we practiced a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the boys are here so we can share those moments. When I see them on the court is when I do them,” he told the Miami Herald.
(Colombian national team player robbed during the funeral of Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother)

