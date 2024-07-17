The Argentina national team was crowned champion of the America Cup after beating Colombia in the final with a goal from Lautaro Martínez, in a match in which Lionel Messi was substituted due to ankle pain.

Messiwho broke down in tears on the bench after leaving the Cup final, will not play at least the next two games with Inter Miami, the coach explained on Tuesday. Gerardo Martino.

Messi is out for Inter Miami

The captain of Argentina will not be available for this Wednesday with the Inter Miami who plays in the MLS against Toronto and next Saturday against Chicago Fire and Martino said there is “no” chance that Messi dispute these matches.

“He obviously had a sprain, the injury is there and now we have to do tests and wait for the results,” he told the media.

Hours later, Inter Miami released the medical report stating that Messi suffers from “a ligament injury in his right ankle.”

“The captain’s availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery,” the statement added.

Messi’s injuries in the Copa America

With the Argentine national team, Messi He suffered physical problems throughout the Copa América which hampered his performance. In the group stage he suffered a problem with his adductor muscle and in the final he was injured.

“An ankle injury is beyond all predictions: it was a sprain in a very special play, a very specific one to be more precise. Afterwards, what usually happens, especially when it is an ankle issue and in a final: any player, especially Leo, would want to stay on the field,” argued Martino.

“He tried to keep going in the second half and he got to the point where he couldn’t do it anymore. When it comes to a final, like this Copa America, it’s very difficult to get a player off the field because nobody wants to leave such an important match,” he added.

