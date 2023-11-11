Inter Miami honored Lionel Messi this Friday in Fort Lauderdale with a recognition ceremony for his eighth Ballon d’Or just before a friendly against New York City, and the Argentine promised more joy for the team in pink in the future.

“I have no doubt that next year is going to be much better. We need their support, to have them close, we have to do it together,” commented the captain. Minutes before the start of the game, the lights of the DRV PNK Stadium They went out and illuminated a golden walkway that reached the center of the field. From there, Messi was very close to the team’s fans and to the city that has welcomed him in recent months.

“For me it is very beautiful to share this Ballon d’Or with you, I have been here for a short time but it seems like a long time since I arrived. I want to thank all the people of Miami for the treatment, both me and my family. We have received a lot of love “They made us feel at home. It is a city with many Latinos,” Messi told those present. The Argentine also highlighted what he had achieved this season.

“We have been together for a short time but we already achieved something important, such as the first title for this club (the Leagues Cup). It is something very important for what is coming next year, to play an important tournament (the Concacaf Champions Cup). “I had no doubts about how I was going to find myself here,” he noted.

Shortly before Messi grabbed the microphone, it was the turn of the owners of the team with Jorge Mas at the helm, one of the great people responsible for the arrival of the 10 to South Florida. “To my people, to my city. Tonight is a night of celebration. 122 days ago the Messi family landed in this city, a few meters from here, and began a chapter of their new life. This football club was created with a dream, to bring in the best players. Here you have the greatest footballer of all time. Our captain, our number 10, Lionel Andres Messi“Mas praised to introduce Messi who was waiting his turn in the locker room tunnel.

At that moment it was the stands that began to cheer for their star while their idol walked the golden catwalk with his eighth Ballon d’Or in his hands. At the end of all the speeches, Messi raised the trophy to the sky of Fort Lauderdale amid fireworks while the song “Vivir mi vida” by Marc Anthony played on the public address system.

The friendly against New York City It had a sporting objective so that, after the cancellation of the Asian tour, its players could continue competing one more day before traveling with their national teams. But it also served to convert the Inter Miami facilities into a tribute to Messi for his recent Ballon d’Or win. The façade of the stadium was painted black and gold with a giant image of Messi on one side and his eight Ballon d’Ors on the other. , each of them with the year in which they were conquered.

Golden cards with a personalized Inter Miami shield with two goats and not the usual two herons were distributed among the fans. That detail is because “goat” is also a word formed from the initials of “Greatest of All Time.”

The pink shirt with which the locals played the friendly carried a badge with that same logo created in honor of the award of their captain, who also played with golden boots and with the golden balls screen printed on them. Although the stands were not completely filled, there was a very good attendance, with much more affordable prices than those requested in the official matches of the first months.

Thus, the cheapest ticket was 65 dollars. This is the definitive and official closing of the 2023 season for Inter Miami, which a few days before, on Tuesday, November 7, the players themselves had already staged informally with a dinner at a well-known restaurant. Players who are no longer part of the squad, such as Venezuelan Josef Martínez, also attended that meeting.

EFE

