Thursday, August 24, 2023
Lionel Messi reached his second final with Inter Miami in just a month

August 24, 2023
in Sports
Lionel Messi reached his second final with Inter Miami in just a month

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Photo:

Andy Lyons. Getty Images/AFP

Lionel Messi

The Argentine did not score, but it was important to reach the definition of the US Open Cup title.

With another miraculous comeback, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties (3-3 in 120 minutes) this Wednesday and qualified for the final of the US Open Cup, a minor tournament on the US calendar.

Two goals from the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana to passes from Messi in minutes 68 and 90 + 7 placed the tie 2-2 and forced overtime.

Inter advanced through the mediation of the Venezuelan Josef Martínez (93) but the Japanese Yuya Kubo (114) sent the game to penalties, in which the American defender Nick Hagglund made the decisive error for FC Cincinnati.

One month after his debut in Miami, Messi remains undefeated in eight games with Inter and will fight for a second title after what was achieved on Saturday in the Leagues Cup final, which they also won via penalties.

News in development.

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

