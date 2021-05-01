“I see I just got to the 200 million people who follow me on this network, however, because of what is happening today, I am not going to take it as a reason to celebrate. “This is how Lionel Messi began a post on Instagram that in a matter of minutes exceeded one million likes. The Argentine used his favorite social network to join the campaign #StopOnlineAbuse, which had a first impulse from the United Kingdom and seeks to raise awareness about the need to take measures against insults and virtual aggressions.

“I think the time has come to give importance to all the PEOPLE who are behind each profile, that we realize that behind each account there is a person of flesh and blood, who laughs, cries, enjoys and suffers, human beings with feelings, “Lionel wrote. And followed: “Let’s raise our voices to stop abuse on social media. It does not matter if we are anonymous, famous, athletes, referees or followers of a game, even someone outside all this, it does not matter the race, religion, ideology or gender … No one deserves to be mistreated or insulted. We live together seeing and experiencing abuse, increasingly more and worse in each of the networks, without anyone doing anything to prevent it. We must firmly condemn these hostile attitudes and demand that the companies that run the networks take urgent action against these behaviors“.

Why the message from Messi just on this day? Regardless of the coincidence with having reached 200 million followers, this Saturday organizations such as FIFPro, UEFA, leagues, clubs and organizations from the United Kingdom have decided to make a “virtual blackout”: they will not publish content on social networks all day to demand that the companies that administer these networks, regulators and governments work together to eradicate discriminatory abuse against soccer players.

“I would like that you, the 200 million people who accompany me, could become the 200 million reasons that exist to make the networks a safe and respectful place, where we can share what we want without fear of being insulted … and that insults, racism, abuse and discrimination remain outside of them forever. For you who are part of these networks and who are always with me, I hope you will accompany me and support me in this crusade, “closed the Barcelona star.