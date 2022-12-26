Lionel Messi: ranking of the worst tattoos in his ‘honour’

The picture of Lionel Messi the moment you lift the Qatar World Cup-2022along with his teammates from the Albiceleste, has become a mural in a corner of the neighborhood of Palermo from the Argentine capital, the work of street artist Maximiliano Bagnasco, but some fans have wanted to have it on their body.

“This is my way of thanking. It’s a gift to the people. Football for Argentines is always a joy and makes us better go through difficult situations,” the 39-year-old muralist told AFP.

Bagnasco became popular when he painted the other idol of Argentine soccer fans, Diego Maradona, in one of the tallest murals in the world, 40 meters high on a building in Canning, a town on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

“We see the Argentina united with millions of people in the street (in celebrations on Tuesday). We are world champions”, the artist recalled the feat of victory over France in the final (4-2 on penalties, 3-3 in 120 minutes).

Forever

Several fans took on the task of tattooing Messi’s image, but their ‘works of art’ did not turn out well.

Even that photo in which the Argentine kisses the world Cup It was the center of some tattoos, but one did not turn out well and some have compared it to kissing a penis.

Here are some examples.