Lionel Messi He never stops shining both on and off the pitch. The captain of the Argentina national team unveiled its new collection garment in commemoration of the festivities of Christmas.

The Argentine player is enjoying his vacation in the United States, after what was his first season with Inter Miami, a team that finished in the penultimate position of the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Carlos Augusto, from Brazil, in the South American classic.

Despite his rest, Lionel Messi decided to launch his own brand's new Christmas clothing collection in the United States and modeled a sweatshirt that earned praise from several Internet users who wonder: how much is the garment worth?

“The festive spirit came with gifts from The Messi Store! I got a free wallet with your purchase. What are you waiting for? You can find more information at themessistore.com”, was the message on social networks from '10'.

According to the official site of the brand The Messi Store, the red sweatshirt with a pocket on the side of the chest has a value of US$18 ($72,000 approximately).

Without the 70 percent discount, the bag has a price of US$60 ($240,000 approximated by the exchange rate from dollar to Colombian peso).

