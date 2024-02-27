The soccer star Lionel Messi has demonstrated once again that his talent transcends the playing fields to delve into the sweetest and most personal details of his family life. On February 26, Antonella Roccuzzo, the footballer's wife and mother of his children, celebrated his 36th birthday and Messi made sure it was an unforgettable date.

The couple, known for their discretion and for sharing intimate moments away from the public eye, has opened the doors of their celebration through a post on Instagram. In it, Messi dedicated some words full of love and accompanied by a photograph that captured the essence of the celebration.

How was Antonella Roccuzzo's birthday party?

The setting chosen for the celebration was marked by an intimate and family atmosphere. The decoration, meticulously selected, featured a series of elements that reflected good taste and simplicity: balloons, decorated cakes and a set of roses adorned the space, creating a fairy tale atmosphere. But what really stood out was the Disney princess theme.

The detail of the decoration did not go unnoticed among the couple's followers and friends, who quickly filled the publication with positive comments and congratulations. Choosing a Disney princess theme not only demonstrates Messi's attention to details that please his wife, but also reveals the importance of family and childhood in the player's life.

Antonella Roccuzzo received nice messages from her friends and fans. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Antonella Roccuzzo

What did Lionel Messi say to Antonella Roccuzzo for her birthday?

The publication of Messi On his official Instagram account he not only showed images of the celebration, but also served as a public declaration of love for Antonella. “Happy birthday princess! I love you”, the athlete wrote and shared with his millions of followers the deep affection he feels for his wife.

In addition to the birthday celebration, there is another source of pride for the Messi family: Lionel's recent nomination for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 in the category of best male athlete of the year. This recognition, which will be presented on April 22, not only highlights his professional career, but also underlines the importance of his figure both on and off the football fields.

How old is Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi?

Antonella Roccuzzo was born on February 26, 1988 in Rosario, Argentina. She is currently 36 years old and has been the wife of Argentine forward Lionel Messi since 2017, although the two have been together for several years. Leo and Antonella's wedding was considered the best of the year. It was held in civilian clothes at the luxury City Center Rosario hotel and was attended by 260 guests, including family and friends, many of whom arrived in Argentina by private plane.

