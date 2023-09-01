One of the most important sports figures in soccer is the Argentine Lionel Messi, the only player in history who won in the same season Ballon d’Or, the FIFA World Player of the Year, the Pichichi Trophy and the Golden Boot.

That is why the cost of the tickets to go see this Argentine legend can be very high.

Inter Miami will face LAFC, the next September 3. In this meeting, will be the Argentine star. In fact, his presence has skyrocketed the price of tickets to watch the game, which do not drop below 500 dollars, which in Colombia would represent more than 2 million pesos.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. local time at BOM Stadium, located in the Expo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, which has a capacity of 22,000 people.

According to the portal Telemundo 52 Los AngelesThese are the prices on different purchase portals:

Seat Geek: from $536.

Vivid Seats: starting at $541.

StubHud: starting at $580.

Ticketmaster: from $600.

Now, the most expensive tickets are in VIP Bech South, Row A: $33,244, figure that in Colombia would represent around dand 136 million pesos.

espn He commented via his social network Instagram: “Would you rather spend $556 to see Messi in Los Angeles once, or $838 to attend every Los Angeles Rams home game?”

The Rams belong to the National Football League (nfl), in Spanish known as Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano, the largest professional American football league in the United States.

Now, 838 dollars in Colombia would be more than 3’400,000, What would you prefer to pay?

