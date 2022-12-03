Lionel Messi, openly, spoke and was left with nothing, video

Author of the first goal of Argentina, Lionel Messi expressed his happiness for the 2-1 victory on Saturday against Australia that gave them a pass to the quarterfinals of the world of

Qatarwhere awaits you Netherlands.

“It was a very physical game. Very happy for this victory and to take another step,” Messi told Argentine television.

“We wanted to be here because of what it feels like, because of what people transmit. We must remain united,” said the star of the Paris Saint Germain.

Messi unlocked an even match with the first goal in the 35th minute. Julián Álvarez extended the Albiceleste lead in the 58th minute but Australia gave excitement at the end with a target in the 75th minute. Craig Goodwin and one last occasion in the discount of Garang Kuol that the goalkeeper saved with difficulties Emiliano Martinez.

“It was a controlled match, I think we could have sentenced it. Perhaps taking out the last one that ‘Dibu’ (Martínez) covers we didn’t suffer too much,” Messi considered.

The former player of Barcelona He celebrated his thousandth match as a professional with a goal and win and is already preparing for Friday’s quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands.

