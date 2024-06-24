The illusion of conquering a new America Cup It is latent within the Argentine team. The figures make their star shine Lionel Messi, who this Monday is turning 37 years old and came out to talk about those who criticize him for “walking the games.”

According to the criteria of

After the 2-0 victory in the debut of Argentina against Canada for America Cup, A video went viral of Messi walking the field in a rival attack and then getting active, changing pace and assisting in the goal of Lautaro Martínez.

The Argentine star will play his last Copa América in his career Photo:official Conmebol Share

Messi watches his rival, he doesn’t walk

Age does not come alone, the Argentine star has lost some of that explosiveness that characterized him in the first years of his career. Now, with the maturity that the passage of time has given him, he is clear that the important thing is not to run, it is to think and analyze.

In an interview published by the portal Clank! before this Tuesday’s match against Chile for date 2 of group A of America Cup, Messi spoke about the topic of walking the games and was clear in saying that what you see in the games is very different from what goes through your head.

“I observe the opponent’s positioning, how they stand still. We were always the protagonists in Barcelona, ​​I try to get away from the mark to be able to start a play. I study how the opponent stands when they attack,” said the captain.

Lionel Messi. Photo:Getty Images Share

Gift of Messi

On the other hand, the player Inter Miami He was consulted about that natural talent that has allowed him to stand out for more than 18 years and pointed out that he is “chosen by God.”

“From a very young age they always told me that I was different and people came to see me. I didn’t realize it when I was growing up. God chose me, it was a gift that he gave me. I took advantage of it, I did everything possible to get the most out of it,” he said.

On Argentina national team He said that the team worked over time and patience was key to getting off the ground: “Little by little, a good team was put together. I had gotten tired of many things I had heard and then things happened. I think that when the group felt strongest was after the Copa América.”

Argentina vs. Canada. Photo:AFP Share

“Scaloni decided to change the way of playing for Qatar and because it was a game we had to win to advance. Sometimes it is difficult to put in three players with those characteristics (Agüero, Lautaro and Massi). At that moment I left three players off the hook,” added the Argentine.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS