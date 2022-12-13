Lionel Messi has commented on Argentina reaching their sixth World Cup final, stating that the team are confident they can ‘pull it off’ and win the tournament.
The Paris Saint-Germain star was in inspired form during the 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia, scoring a penalty and setting up one of Julian Alvarez’s two goals with some sumptuous play out on the right flank.
Messi is now the top goalscorer and top assist provider at the 2022 FIFA World Cup having scored five and created a further three. In scoring five at this tournament, the forward has also become Argentina’s all-time record goalscorer at World Cups.
Speaking after the game to the press, Messi gave his assessment of the game and his nation’s run to the final: “I don’t know if it’s my best World Cup or not. I’ve been enjoying this a lot for a long time We were confident that this group was going to pull it off We know what we are and we ask the people to believe in us.
“We have been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today, we are living something spectacular. I’m enjoying it with all of these people and all the Argentines that are in our country. I imagine it has to be crazy.
“We knew we were not the top favorites but we were not going to gift anyone anything. We showed it match by match.”
