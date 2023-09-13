“Messi said that Cuti is the best defender in the world? I don’t argue with Messi. Most guys don’t like training against him, he’s a real competitor. Whether it’s a training session or a match, what you see is what you get with Romero.” 🗣 Postecoglou, Tottenham coach. pic.twitter.com/8Yd3PR6vms — Always Selection ⭐⭐⭐ (@SiempreSelecc) September 12, 2023

Messi praised his compatriot after Ecuador’s victory and said: “For me, [Cristian Romero] He is the best defender in the world right now. Tonight he put in an incredible performance, player of the match.”.

He has responded to his teammate’s praise, admitting that he will remember it forever.

🗣️🇦🇷 Lionel Messi: "El Cuti (Cristian Romero) is the best defender in the world"

“You always try to take advantage of the opportunity that the coach gives you, the opportunity that my teammates gave me on the first day, who welcomed me with affection.

“They sponsored me. They trust me a lot and I try to repay all of their trust. I am very happy and very grateful to all of them.”

Reports in Argentina had suggested that Romero suffered a minor injury to his right leg in the victory over Ecuador, but started in the victory over Bolivia last Tuesday.