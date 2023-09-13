Lionel Messi named his teammate Argentina and Tottenham player Cristian Romero as the best defender in the world after their 1-0 victory over Ecuador.
Messi’s free kick made the difference in the world champions’ first qualifying match for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as they won 1-0 at the Mas Monumental Stadium.
Romero lined up alongside Messi during their success in Qatar late last year and has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best defenders since joining Spurs in 2021. He also scored twice in the current campaign during the quick start of his team with the new coach. Ángel Postécoglou.
Messi praised his compatriot after Ecuador’s victory and said: “For me, [Cristian Romero] He is the best defender in the world right now. Tonight he put in an incredible performance, player of the match.”.
Romero came under fire towards the end of the 2022/23 season, when Tottenham finished horribly with Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.
He has responded to his teammate’s praise, admitting that he will remember it forever.
Romero said: “These are things that will remain in my memory for a lifetime. I didn’t expect it.
“You always try to take advantage of the opportunity that the coach gives you, the opportunity that my teammates gave me on the first day, who welcomed me with affection.
“They sponsored me. They trust me a lot and I try to repay all of their trust. I am very happy and very grateful to all of them.”
Reports in Argentina had suggested that Romero suffered a minor injury to his right leg in the victory over Ecuador, but started in the victory over Bolivia last Tuesday.
