In an interview with DirecTV, Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentine National Team, commented that France, the last champions and Brazil are the teams with the most chances of winning the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year according to his point of view.
In turn, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who will be playing his fifth World Cup with Argentina, did not rule out the teams from Germany, England or Spain as possible candidates to win the title.
““There are big teams like Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain and I’m sure I’m forgetting some but if I have to keep two, today I think Brazil and France are the great candidates.”
– Lionel Messi in dialogue with DirecTv
In addition, the 35-year-old crack justified that the continuity in the cycles works in favor of the Brazilians and French saying that they have been playing with the same group of players for some time and that they have played important tournaments such as EURO 2020 or the Cup America with teams very similar to those that will be in Qatar 2022.
During these comments, the PSG player did not mention Argentina, which is undefeated in 35 games and reaches the World Cup after winning a title after a 28-year drought. The team led by Lionel Scaloni has just won the Copa América in Brazil against the locals at the Maracaná Stadium and the Finalissima against Italy, the last European champion, at Wembley.
Taking into account the latest FIFA ranking, and the teams mentioned by Messi during the interview, we can say that Brazil is the leader with Belgium in second place, Argentina third and France fourth. While England is one place lower in fifth place, but they are going through a very difficult moment since they could not win any of their last 6 games, while Spain is sixth and at the same time is going through a generational reconstruction after leaving of historical players like Iniesta, Casillas or Sergio Ramos himself.
The other team that the former Barcelona player mentioned is Germany, which is in the 11th position after an early exit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia where it was eliminated in the group stage and a poor performance in EURO 2020 and in the Nations League.
The 2022 Qatar World Cup is getting closer and the players know it and they can’t get rid of the idea of shining to take their team to the top of the football planet on December 18.
