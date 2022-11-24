Thursday, November 24, 2022
Lionel Messi: mockery of the Arabs on Asian TV that went viral, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
The Argentine is still in the eye of the hurricane

Argentina suffered a defeat as painful as it was unexpected against Saudi Arabia 2-1 in its debut at the 2022 World Cup, this Tuesday in Lusail, and the team from lionel
Messi His future in the competition is complicated from the outset.

The Saudis, who managed the first big surprise of the tournament, seemed on paper the weakest team in group C, which complete Mexico and Poland, and everything had started well for the Albiceleste, with a penalty from Lionel Messi (minute 10), but then the Asians turned the score around through Saleh Al Sheri (48) and Salem Al Dawsari (53).

(Japan beat Germany, fans celebrate and clean the stadium, video)
(‘Superchampions’ predicted it! Japan’s comeback episode)

The Argentines, who had had three goals disallowed for offside in the first half, were unable to recover and crashed time and again in their attempts to avoid disaster.

“You have to get up, win the other two games. Today is a sad day, but as we always say, head up and forward,” said the coach. Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina’s unbeaten match streak stood at 36, one shy of reaching Italy’s record of 37. Roberto Mancini.

As expected, Messi was the subject of ridicule, like the one shown on Asian television.

A journalist was approached by fans of Saudi Arabia and they wondered: Where is Messi? The video has gone viral.

