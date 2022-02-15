Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid: video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi took a penalty against Real Madrid and missed.
Lionel Messi took a penalty against Real Madrid and failed.
Thibaut Coirtois stopped the payment of the Paris Saint-Germain star.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 15, 2022, 04:29 PM
Paris Saint-Germain, despite having dominated Real Madrid, has had a hard time scoring at least one goal, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
To finish, PSG lost the clearest option to go ahead: At 18 minutes, the French club had a penalty in their favor, due to Carvajal’s foul on Kylian Mbappé. Lionel Messi could not score the goal: Thibaut Courtois stopped the charge:
February 15, 2022, 04:29 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #missed #penalty #Real #Madrid #video
Leave a Reply