Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Leo Messi

Lionel Messi took a penalty against Real Madrid and missed.

Lionel Messi took a penalty against Real Madrid and failed.

Thibaut Coirtois stopped the payment of the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Paris Saint-Germain, despite having dominated Real Madrid, has had a hard time scoring at least one goal, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

To finish, PSG lost the clearest option to go ahead: At 18 minutes, the French club had a penalty in their favor, due to Carvajal’s foul on Kylian Mbappé. Lionel Messi could not score the goal: Thibaut Courtois stopped the charge:

