Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Lionel Messi: millionaire offer for tunic they gave him at the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in Sports
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi already has the World Cup in his hands.

Photo:

Friedemann Vogel. efe

Lionel Messi already has the World Cup in his hands.

A clairvoyant said there would be consequences for having received it. She now she started the bid to buy it.

For many it was controversial, for some it was good and for others it was strange. Lionel Messi was dressed in a tunic given to him by the Emir of Qatarat the award ceremony for Argentina as 2022 World Cup champion.

It’s called bisht and it was one of the surprises that Messi received, minutes before lifting the coveted World Cup trophy.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was in charge of putting the tunic on his shoulders and now that garment is coveted by a lawyer, who is willing to pay a large sum of money for it.

(Also: Seer predicts ‘consequences’ that Messi would have for the tunic he wore in Qatar).

Will Messi sell his tunic?

The Argentine team, led by Messi, lifting the World Cup.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek

The offer was made by Ahmed Al Barwani, a lawyer from Oman, who has told Messi that he will put up to one million dollars for the famous tunic.

“My friend Messi, I congratulate you on winning. I am offering you a million dollars to give me that bisht”, the lawyer wrote to Messi, via Twitter.

In an interview with ‘The National’, the lawyer expressed his pride to see the Arab world exposed “so positively”: “This tournament has been a source of pride and has highlighted important facts about the fact that we have forgotten Palestine and that the Arabs are united”.

Al Barwani’s idea is not to wear the robe. “It will be exhibited to commemorate this moment of pride, and to help us revive it, and also to remind us that we can do anything,” confessed the lawyer, who was in the World Cup final and is still waiting for a response from Messi.

FOOTBALL

