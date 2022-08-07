with videoLionel Messi made a big impression last night in the 0-5 win against Clermont Foot. The Argentine superstar (35) of Paris Saint-Germain scored two goals, the last of which was a gem. For the first time in his career, Messi scored with an overhead kick.



Tim Hartman



Aug 7, 2022

“An opening performance”, headlines L’Equipe Today. Because that’s what it was last night in Clermont-Ferrand. Kylian Mbappe was missing from Paris Saint-Germain, but with Neymar and Messi, the French national champion still had two full-fledged protagonists within the lines. “PSG radiated a lot of fun thanks to the sparkling duo of Messi and Neymar. It had been a long time since they showed this shape so quickly.”

"After a year of adjustment, Lionel Messi's adventure at PSG can really begin. As the author of a very successful summer prep – led by Christophe Galtier – the forward is eager to have a better season than last year when he scored just six goals in Ligue 1," he wrote. RMCwhich immediately establishes that the Argentinian is already at a third of his production from last year.

Le Parisien saw even Clermont Foot fans give Messi a standing ovation: ,,The fans chanted ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’ and applauded the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. A work of art by a brilliant Argentinian. Last season, fans in France were robbed of Messi’s exceptional arts, but the real Messi is back.”

Lionel Messi © REUTERS



The Argentinian ole sees the old Messi again in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar. “He looks comfortable at PSG and he has added a new jewel to the collection: a bicycle kick!”

It's true it wasn't a perfectly executed bicycle kick, but it was a historic one nonetheless. It was his first bicycle kick ever and he is now third on the all-time top scorers list." marca, which holds the top scorers list of the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics). According to that list, Messi is now next to Romário with 772 official goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (815) and Josef Bican (805) have scored more goals. "A historic goal from a historic Messi," writes the Spanish medium.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier was not surprised by Messi’s feat: ,,This is just Leo. There is nothing more to say about it. We all know what he is capable of, but I thought it was a great goal. He had a difficult season last year, he had to get used to it, but all those seasons before that he always scored thirty goals. There is no reason for him now not to have a great season.”