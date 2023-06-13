The captain of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Messiaffirmed this Tuesday that it is not part of his plans to participate in the next edition of the world Cupwhich will be held in Mexico, United States and Canada in 2026.

“I think not. This was my last World Cup. I’ll see how things go, but in principle no, I won’t go to the next World Cup,” said the Argentine star in an interview with the Chinese sports media Titan Sports.

In the conversation held in the official account of the sports magazine on the Chinese short video application Kuaishou, the recent signing of Inter Miami responded to current questions of interest to Chinese fans, of which he said: “They’ve always been good to us.”

Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career. See also F1 | Wolff fears Hamilton is at risk for Canada Photo: Juan Mabromata. AFP

Messi declared that he could see the final of the Champions League won by him Manchester City despite the time difference in the Asian giant, and stated that Pep Guardiola, with whom he maintains “frequent contact”, after the continental title he has shown that “he is the best coach in the world”.

A position that Messi does not aspire to in the future, although he left an open door by emphasizing that “it is not clear” if his thoughts will not change. The Albiceleste striker also wanted to highlight his “close relationship” with Barcelona, ​​although he said that for him “it is rare to see” that without being present they shout his name, while also considering it “something beautiful.”

Messi is in China with the Argentina team, current world champions, where they will play their last two friendlies before the qualifying qualifiers for the United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup against Australia in Beijing, next Thursday, and against Indonesia in Jakarta on the 19th.

The Albiceleste’s duel against the ‘Socceroos’ will be the reissue of the confrontation they had on December 3 at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Al-Rayyan in the round of 16 of the Qatar World Cup 2022, in which Lionel Scaloni’s team won 2-1 with goals from Messi and Julián Álvarez, and with many difficulties.

On Video 📽 | The star Lionel Messi and the Argentine soccer team ⚽ caused a furor when he arrived in Beijing, the capital of China, to face Australia in a friendly match.https://t.co/lweqnZd4hu – Latin Press (@PrensaLatina_cu) June 13, 2023

EFE

