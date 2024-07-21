Argentina is still celebrating its 16th Copa América title, which it won last Sunday by defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final in Miami, with a goal from Lautaro Martínez in the 112th minute.

According to the criteria of

However, Lionel Scaloni’s team did not have it easy. They even lost their star player, striker Lionel Messi, to injury. The captain of the Albiceleste was replaced in the 66th minute of Sunday’s final.

After limping off, Messi ended up crying on the bench, an image that multiplied on social media around the world, as did the enormous swelling he had on his right ankle.

“When Leo came out, I don’t know if we thought: ‘Oh, we’re screwed’, you say ‘fucking hell’, the one who rubs the lamp came out. And when we see the image, people start screaming. We saw it and said: ‘It’s because of him’. I feel that it was because of him,” his teammate Rodrigo de Paul said, explaining how that injury ended up motivating them to achieve victory.

Argentina champion of the Copa America Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Lionel Messi’s injury diagnosis in the Copa America final

Inter Miami issued a statement on Tuesday. Messi suffered “an injury to the ligaments of the ankle of his right leg,” it said.

“The captain’s availability will be determined by periodic check-ups and by the progress of his recovery,” the document added.

Messi took to social media to express his gratitude for the support he received after the incident. “I’m fine, thank God, and I hope I can be back on the pitch soon enjoying what I like to do the most,” the 37-year-old forward wrote.

Keychains in the shape of Messi’s swollen ankle

The madness is not stopping for Argentine fans. A keychain in the shape of Messi’s swollen ankle from the Copa del Rey final has already gone on sale on the streets of that country.

The replica of the foot of the ’10’, including the tattoos, was designed by an Argentine artist and quickly began to be distributed in different parts of the country for sale.

SPORTS