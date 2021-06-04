During the Copa América in Brazil in 2019, Lionel Messi and Gary Medel starred in a tough head-to-head showdown that caught the attention of all spectators and caused both footballers to see the red card. It was for the third place of that cup, and the strength of the shock in a match that did not define anything important called attention.

Last night, Messi and Medel crossed paths again in the qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022 in Santiago del Estero, but when the referee whistled for the end of the match, the Argentine and the Chilean unexpectedly greeted each other affectionately and even gave each other a big hug. to forget what happened on that occasion.

The remembered dispute of 2019 occurred when Messi ran a ball that was covering the Chilean defender and at the moment he left the final line, the 10 gave him a slight push that unleashed the anger of the Pitbull who, without hesitation, became very close to Leo and hit him with his body. The judge quickly arrived at the scene and expelled them both.

At that time, Lionel Scaloni’s team was surprised by the decision of judge Mario Díaz de Vivar and while some sought explanations from the referee, others joined the fight against the Chilean team.

In Santiago del Estero, the duel was latent among the experienced footballers but the opposite ended up happening. When the game ended, Gary approached the Argentine star, they greeted each other and walked away hugging.

But reconciliation was not left alone on the playing field. Once they reached the locker room, Messi gave him his t-shirt for Gary to take to his son Danilo, a fan of La Pulga and they took a photo in which the Bologna player wrote on his social networks acknowledging all his quality: “With the extraterrestrial.”

The moment of the greeting between Messi and Medel. (Photo by Juan Mabromata / POOL / AFP)

In this way, that discussion in the match for the third place of the Copa América in 2019 seems to have been left behind and the relationship between the players changed completely.

The Argentina National Team will continue on its way through the South American Qualifiers next Tuesday, 8/6 at 8:00 p.m. against Colombia at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in the city of Barranquilla, while La Roja will play at home against Bolivia the same day from 22 : 30.