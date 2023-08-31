Thursday, August 31, 2023
Lionel Messi lost control: unexpected reaction with rival in Inter Miami-Nashville

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi lost control: unexpected reaction with rival in Inter Miami-Nashville

Lionel Messi vs. Nashville

Messi, in the game vs. Nashville.

Photo:

Capture Apple TV. AFP.

Messi, in the game vs. Nashville.

Messi rarely reacts to provocations, but this Wednesday he spoke and acted.

With Lionel Messi between the starters and Facundo Farías and the son of Argentines Benjamín Cremaschi coming off the bench in the second half, Inter Miami drew 0-0 this Wednesday with Nashville for date 29 of Major League Soccer (MLS) at the DRV PNK Stadium. And although the 0-0 drew stares, the most striking thing was Messi’s reaction with a rival, well he insulted him and then had a slap cross.

In the first half, at 19 minutes, Messi got angry and insulted the defender Jack Maher, after the Nashville player crossed the body in the area to the Rosario, who was going to put pressure on the goalkeeper. After that, when Maher appeared to be rehearsing an apology, there were some slaps and a word exchange between them.

Messi surprises with his reaction

Lionel Messi vs. Nashville
Photo:

Apple TV screenshot.

In the first half, at 19 minutes, Messi got angry and insulted the defender Jack Maher, after the Nashville player crossed the body in the area to the Rosario, who was going to put pressure on the goalkeeper. After that, when it seemed that Maher was rehearsing an apology, there were some slaps and a word exchange between them.

