Lionel Messi lost control: unexpected reaction with rival in Inter Miami-Nashville

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Messi, in the game vs. Nashville.
Capture Apple TV. AFP.
Messi, in the game vs. Nashville.
Messi rarely reacts to provocations, but this Wednesday he spoke and acted.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
L N
With Lionel Messi between the starters and Facundo Farías and the son of Argentines Benjamín Cremaschi coming off the bench in the second half, Inter Miami drew 0-0 this Wednesday with Nashville for date 29 of Major League Soccer (MLS) at the DRV PNK Stadium. And although the 0-0 drew stares, the most striking thing was Messi’s reaction with a rival, well he insulted him and then had a slap cross.
In the first half, at 19 minutes, Messi got angry and insulted the defender Jack Maher, after the Nashville player crossed the body in the area to the Rosario, who was going to put pressure on the goalkeeper. After that, when Maher appeared to be rehearsing an apology, there were some slaps and a word exchange between them.
Messi surprises with his reaction
In the first half, at 19 minutes, Messi got angry and insulted the defender Jack Maher, after the Nashville player crossed the body in the area to the Rosario, who was going to put pressure on the goalkeeper. After that, when it seemed that Maher was rehearsing an apology, there were some slaps and a word exchange between them.
ADVANCE
L N
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #lost #control #unexpected #reaction #rival #Inter #MiamiNashville
Leave a Reply