It is still burned into the minds of many football fans in the Netherlands and far beyond: Lionel Messi with his hands folded behind his ears during the quarter-final of the World Cup between the Netherlands and Argentina. “I actually immediately regretted it,” Messi says now.
Peter Schouten
Latest update:
01-12-23, 22:45
