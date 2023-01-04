Lionel Messi, like a hero: this is how his PSG teammates received him, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Argentine showed up for the first practice of 2023 this Wednesday.
January 4, 2023, 06:11 A.M.
Lionel Messi He returned this Wednesday to train with him Paris Saint Germain (PSG) one day after arriving in the French capital from Argentina, where he had taken a few days off after the victory with his team at the Qatar World Cup.
PSG showed on their Twitter account a short video of Messi this morning upon his arrival at the training center and a photo in which he was greeted by neymar, another of the club’s stars.
(Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina)
(Michael Schumacher: heartfelt message with which he reappears after the hard accident)
Who he did not find among his teammates was the other great protagonist of the World Cup final between France and Argentina, Kylian Mbappé, that although he resumed training only three days later, now he has taken a vacation and is in USA.
with the rest of the family
Messi (35 years old) landed this Tuesday afternoon at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, with a private plane in which he was accompanied, in particular, by his wife, Antonela Roccuzo, and her children, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro.
The Argentine is the last of the players who participated in the World Cup to return to PSG training, which has to play a game of the French Cup in Châteauroux and then on Wednesday of next week with the next match in the French league against Angers.
It is then when it is believed that Messi could return to play with his team.
(Pelé: this is how the forgiveness of grandchildren who sued him for abandonment when they were children came) (Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: the case is removed, another ‘victim’ falls)
EFE
