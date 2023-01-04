Lionel Messi, like a hero: this is how his PSG teammates received him, video

Lionel Messi He returned this Wednesday to train with him Paris Saint Germain (PSG) one day after arriving in the French capital from Argentina, where he had taken a few days off after the victory with his team at the Qatar World Cup.

PSG showed on their Twitter account a short video of Messi this morning upon his arrival at the training center and a photo in which he was greeted by neymar, another of the club’s stars.

Who he did not find among his teammates was the other great protagonist of the World Cup final between France and Argentina, Kylian Mbappé, that although he resumed training only three days later, now he has taken a vacation and is in USA.

with the rest of the family

Messi (35 years old) landed this Tuesday afternoon at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, with a private plane in which he was accompanied, in particular, by his wife, Antonela Roccuzo, and her children, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro.

The Argentine is the last of the players who participated in the World Cup to return to PSG training, which has to play a game of the French Cup in Châteauroux and then on Wednesday of next week with the next match in the French league against Angers.

It is then when it is believed that Messi could return to play with his team.

EFE